Tips to avoid holiday hazards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Poison Center at Upstate Medical University is reminding people of common “holiday hazards” that could poison yourself or a loved one. Here are a few tips to prevent items meant to bring joy from causing injury instead:

If you choose to gather together, keep suitcases, and purses out of reach of children and pets.

Do not leave alcoholic drinks unattended. Even a small amount can be poisonous to a child.

Find a safe place now for your medication or a family member’s medication. Make sure medicines are up, away, and out of sight of children.

Mistletoe berries, Holly Berry and Jerusalem Cherry can be poisonous. If they are used in decorating, make sure children cannot reach them.

Don’t leave tobacco products like cigarettes or vape pens in view of children. Even a small amount of vape juice can be toxic to a child. Just one cigarette (or butt) swallowed by a child could mean a trip to an ER.

Have your heating system checked by a professional. Check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors.

Combat food poisoning by keeping hot food hot and cold food cold. Refrigerate or freeze any perishable food within two hours.

Wash your hands often and keep hand sanitizers out of the reach of children.

Many children’s toys contain lithium button batteries (flat, coin-like batteries). If eaten, they can get stuck in the throat or stomach and cause a blockage or serious burns.

View the video created by the New York Poison Center at Upstate Medical University below: