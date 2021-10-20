Tired of Starbucks? Here are some local CNY coffee shops to enjoy your favorite drinks & more

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and so are the seasonal drinks that coffee and pumpkin lovers rejoice over. If you’re tired of the same old Starbucks, Dunkin’ and other big coffee chain options, here are some local Central New York small coffee shops you can get all the same fall deliciousness from.

Simple Roast – Auburn

Simple Roast was founded in Auburn, New York and has two locations on the east and west sides of the city. The drive-thru only huts offer seasonal menus as well as year-round hot and iced coffees, teas and more. The fall menu includes original creations such as the “Witches Cauldron”, “Black Cat Mocha”, “Oogie Boogie”, “Blood Sucker” and “Candy Corn” drinks. Learn more about these creations on Simple Roast’s Instagram.

Kind Coffee Company – Syracuse

Kind Coffee Company is located at 715 West Fayette Street in Syracuse, New York and offers roast varieties including Brazil, Costa Rican Natural Process, Guatemalan Antigua, Ethiopian Kachera Washed Process, Sumatran and de-caff Colombian. Learn more on the cafe’s Facebook page.

Peaks Coffee Company – Syracuse

This Syracuse coffee shop offers both food and coffee selections. Located at 1200 East Genesee Street, it offers a rotating menu of single-origin coffees, tea and espresso selections. While you’re at it, grab a baked good, breakfast burrito or avocado toast to complement your drink of choice. You can find the menu and other information on their website.

The Coffee Connection – Oswego

This coffee shop in Oswego offers many unique coffees, teas and more with popular selections such as the “Dark Chocolate Ecstasy”, “Classic Salted Caramel”, and daily specials. Recent specials have included “French Toast”, “Turtle Sundae”, “Golden Peanut Brittle”, and “Vanilla Buttercream” flavors. Stop by the shop at 22 West Mohawk Street in Oswego, and see their full menu here.

Recess Coffee – Syracuse

With three locations in Syracuse, Recess Coffee offers both food and a selection of coffees and other drinks to warm up your fall season. With offerings such as The Orchard Crisp, the Lemon Sugar Macchiato, and the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can also pair your beverage of choice with sandwiches, bagels and baked goods. If you’re not into coffee, there’s also hot cider! Learn more on Recess Coffee’s Facebook page.

Oswego Tea Company – Oswego

Don’t let the name fool you- there is much more than tea offered at this local shop. The menu features selections such as the White Chocolate Mocha, cappuccinos, spiced chai and regular tea, espresso drinks and much more. There is a full food menu as well, including sandwiches, salads, and breakfast foods. Learn more and order online here.

Salt City Coffee – Syracuse

This coffee shop can be found at 509 West Onondaga Street, 720 University Avenue and 484 South Salina Street in Syracuse. The locally developed and owned business offers creations such as the Fall Spice Valencia Cold Brew, the Cookie Butter Latte, and the Lavender Berry Latte. Of course, the traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte is also on the menu. Learn more here.

Ithaca Coffee Company- Ithaca

Ithaca Coffee Company located at 2255 N. Triphammer Rd in Ithaca, New York offers a wide range of not only roasted beans, but espresso, coffee, tea and foods at their café. Enjoy a latte, or opt for a cold brew, espresso, or mocha and pair it with one of the café’s baked goods or sandwiches. You can learn more and order online here.

Coffee Mania- Cortland

Coffee Mania has three locations in Cortland, with two being drive-thru only and one location having sit-sown options to enjoy their many drinks and baked goods. With drip coffee, smoothies, espresso drinks, tea and even hot cider, this shop will sure to have something for everyone. With 48 current flavor combinations listed on their website, you can enjoy flavor combos such as “Chocolate Covered Strawberry”, “German Chocolate” and “Lucky Charms”. You can find more information and menus here.