BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night, Buffalo firefighters went to the scene of a major fire near Buffalo Central Terminal.

Crews responded to multiple calls about the blaze just before 9:30 p.m. Fire officials also activated a second alarm with calls to Paderewski Drive and Milburn Street.

A News 4 photographer was able to get to Milburn near Broadway. The surrounding area had been blocked off.

According to officials, the fire started on the tracks behind the Central Terminal and firefighters had to use aerial ladders to put it out, saying it was difficult to reach.

Tires, debris and other materials were set on fire, officials told us Tuesday morning. The overall damage is estimated at $50,000 as crews continue looking into this.