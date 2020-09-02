Tiz The Law draws post position 17 in Kentucky Derby Draw

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (NEWS10) — Tiz The Law has his post position.
The Sackatoga Stables horse had to wait until the very end, but the odds-on favorite received post position 17 in Tuesday morning’s Kentucky Derby draw.
Tiz The Law was given 3-5 odds on the morning line for the grade one Kentucky Derby that will feature 18 horses.
The derby will run this Saturday, September 5th, with a post time of 7:02 p.m.
