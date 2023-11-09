NEW YORK (PIX11) – According to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, the starting quarterback is his choice to make and he is not being pressured by the general manager or the owner.

Saleh said they are all on “the same page” when it comes to who his starting quarterback should be.

One year ago, Saleh made that exact move, benched Wilson after a bad loss in New England, and installed Mike White as his starting quarterback. He doesn’t have an option that is as enticing as Mike White this year. Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian aren’t taking first-team snaps during practice.

Wilson has the Jets sitting at 4-4 and says he is focused on getting better one play at a time.

Greg Buttle shares his insight about whether the Jets are better off benching Wilson at this point of the season.