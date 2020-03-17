Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots

(NEWS10) — Tom Brady took to Twitter Tuesday morning to post a note announcing his farewell to the New England Patriots. He did not say where he will be playing next, however.
In his note he thanks his fans for their undying support. He says he does not know what his football future holds but says its time to open a new stage for his life and career.
“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch Live at 10:30- Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith to provide coronavirus update in West Memphis
- NY working to expand, prepare hospital system
- McDonald’s closing dining areas amid coronavirus pandemic
- Cuomo signs executive order closing all New York schools until April 1
- Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife’s nursing home to protect her from coronavirus
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.