TAMPA, Fla. (WKBN) — Tom Brady has reportedly decided on his next career move before he laces up his cleats.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, FOX Sports has reached an agreement with the seven-time Super Bowl champion for him to be its lead NFL analyst “whenever he stops playing.”

After he announced his retirement in January of this year, Brady had a change of heart. On March 13, he announced that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady won a total of seven Super Bowl titles and was named Super Bowl MVP five times.

The 44-year-old was also a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player (2007, 2010, 2017) as well as a 15-time Pro Bowler.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown leader (624) and also the league’s all-time passing yard leader (85,520).