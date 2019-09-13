Tom Golisano’s yacht transported 30 tons of supplies to Bahamas, rescued 50 dogs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WROC) — Local businessman and philanthropist Tom Golisano donated the use of his yacht earlier this week to aid in the relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas nearly two weeks ago, devastating the islands.

According to a press release, the yacht, Laurel, was used to transport 30 tons of supplies including water, food and sanitation kits from Nassau to Freeport.

Along with transporting essential supplies to the areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian, roughly 50 dogs were rescued from the destruction caused by the hurricane.

“I was very pleased to be able to assist in this global humanitarian effort to help the people and some of the dogs impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Laurel and our incredible crew led by Captain Roy Hodges, all did an amazing job bringing essential supplies to the Bahamas and rescuing about 50 dogs who were left homeless when the shelter in which they lived was destroyed. I am very proud of all their hard work. We will all keep the people of the Bahamas in our prayers,” said Golisano.

Golisano also recently donated $3 million to open an autism center in Rochester.