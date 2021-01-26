Tom Reed raising money for The Barstool Fund

(WETM) – Congressman Tom Reed is asking for your donation, but this time it’s not for his re-election campaign.

For the next 24 hours, the Republican representative of the 23rd district is raising money for The Barstool Fund, a fund to support small businesses that have been shut down or severely impacted negatively by COVID.

Created by Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, the fund has raised more than $28 million through donations from both the general public and celebrities. One hundred percent of donations go towards helping local small businesses across the country.

Below is the letter sent by Reed to his supporters:

Hey Friend, This one is a bit different. I have never sent an email like this, and I don’t think many others in elected office have. But we’ve worked out all the details, and we want this to be a hit! For the next 24 hours, every dollar we raise online will be donated to The Barstool Fund, to help hard-hit small businesses recover in the New Year! Follow this link to chip in $5, $10, $25, $50, or more if you can >>> Not familiar with The Barstool Fund, or Barstool Sports? Here’s a quick explanation. Barstool Sports, founded by Dave Portnoy, is a digital media company producing content focused on sports and pop culture. Several weeks ago – determined to do his part to step up and support small businesses that have been shut down or severely impacted negatively by COVID mandates – Portnoy launched The Barstool Fund, and appealed to the brand’s base of fans to step up too. To date, this fund has raised more than $28 million from just over 198,000 supporters, and supported 161 businesses – and counting! Help us send a boost of support to The Barstool Fund and small businesses. Tap or click here donate now >>> Please pitch in whatever you can, even just a few dollars, to show that Team Reed supports this great work being done by Dave Portnoy and The Barstool Fund! All the best, Tom

Businesses can apply for The Barstool Fund by clicking the application link or visiting the fund’s website.