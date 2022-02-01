SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko has sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) asking them to respond to allegations regarding the fatal Schoharie limo crash. Tonko said recent press coverage claims that FBI involvement allowed the unsafe limousine to remain on the road.

“Recent press coverage of this tragedy has alleged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation may have shielded Mr. Hussain and his family over the years from various legal consequences as a reward for Mr. Hussain’s prior service as a confidential informant,” the letter reads. “These disturbing allegations are of great concern to me as well as families who lost loved ones in this deadly crash.”

Tonko is asking the FBI to release any documents and information the agency has in connection with Shahed Hussain, the owner of Prestige Limousine.

“I request a swift and detailed response on these allegations. Many of the victims of the Schoharie limousine crash were from my hometown of Amsterdam, New York. More than three years after the Schoharie limousine crash, the families still in mourning deserve to know the truth about these disturbing allegations as it relates to the devastating loss of their loved ones, and it is my hope and expectation that you can make this information available fully and without delay,” reads the letter.

Twenty people were killed in the limo crash at the intersection of Routes 30 and 30-A in the town of Schoharie on October 6, 2018. Among the deadliest transportation accidents in the last decade, this crash prompted lawsuits and limo safety legislation.

Nauman Hussain—the operator of Prestige Limo Company—pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide, but did not receive jail time. Instead, he agreed to 5 years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Although the criminal case is over, the families of the victims in the crash are pursuing civil cases against Hussain, Mavis Discount Tire, and New York State.

Tonko represents New York’s 20th congressional district, which includes all of Albany and Schenectady Counties and parts of Montgomery, Rensselaer and Saratoga Counties.

You can read Tonko’s full letter to the FBI below: