Top 10 content on Netflix in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Americans looked to streaming services for entertainment after movie theaters and restaurants closed their doors in 2020. Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu saw in some cases a double-digit bump in viewership, according to Comscore.
Netflix, ranked number one for best streaming service for kids, saw a 6% increase in its viewership between January-April 2020, according to Reviews.org’s Netflix Playback Report.
What type of shows did people rely on to get them through the year of COVID-19? A combination of comedy, drama, crime, and family shows made the top 10, while the top 10 movies were dominated by family titles.
Americans spent, on average, 612 hours (1.68 hours per day) streaming content on Netflix in 2020, a large portion of it watching Netflix original content like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and The Christmas Chronicles.
Americans were looking for a laugh seeking out movies with known comedians Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Anna Farris, who were the top three picks.
Top 10 shows
|Days spent in top 10
|The Office
|189
|CoComelon
|127
|The Queen’s Gambit
|70
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|61
|Ozark
|57
|Schitt’s Creek
|56
|Outer Banks
|51
|Tiger King
|50
|The Crown
|46
|The Umbrella Academy
|43
Top 10 movies
|Days spent in top 10
|Despicable Me
|111
|The Grinch
|99
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|53
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|50
|365 Days
|47
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|42
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|37
|Extraction
|37
|The Willoughbys
|37
|The Christmas Chronicles
|30