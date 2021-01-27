Top 10 content on Netflix in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Americans looked to streaming services for entertainment after movie theaters and restaurants closed their doors in 2020. Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu saw in some cases a double-digit bump in viewership, according to Comscore.

Netflix, ranked number one for best streaming service for kids, saw a 6% increase in its viewership between January-April 2020, according to Reviews.org’s Netflix Playback Report.

What type of shows did people rely on to get them through the year of COVID-19? A combination of comedy, drama, crime, and family shows made the top 10, while the top 10 movies were dominated by family titles.

Americans spent, on average, 612 hours (1.68 hours per day) streaming content on Netflix in 2020, a large portion of it watching Netflix original content like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and The Christmas Chronicles.

Americans were looking for a laugh seeking out movies with known comedians Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Anna Farris, who were the top three picks.

Top 10 shows

Days spent in top 10 The Office 189 CoComelon 127 The Queen’s Gambit 70 Avatar: The Last Airbender 61 Ozark 57 Schitt’s Creek 56 Outer Banks 51 Tiger King 50 The Crown 46 The Umbrella Academy 43 Reviews.org

Top 10 movies