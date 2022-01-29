ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- As skiers and snowboarders wait for some natural snow to fall on area mountain resorts, there is another way for people to enjoy the outdoors. Snow tubing is offered at many resorts and is a fun alternative for people to get out to enjoy winter in Upstate New York on the weekends.

Here are the top five places to snow tube in and around the Capital Region.

Honorable mention

Catamount Mountain, family-owned since 1976, seemed like a good place to start talking about places to snow tube in the Capital Region. The mountain was hoping to be able to offer tubing this season but has had to delay the park opening along with some other renovations, according to Jon Schaefer who runs Catamount and Berkshire East. The mountain said the delays were due to supply chain and construction challenges and is planning for the tubing park to open next season.

This medium-sized mountain is located on the border of Massachusetts and about an hour’s drive from Albany. A 4.5 Google review would have tied them in fifth place. Many of its reviews rave about the mountain’s friendly staff and its zip line course that’s open in the summer.

Ski Butternut, an hour east of Albany in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, has a rating of 4.5 on Google. The mountain offers tubing on Fridays and Saturdays. Tubing tickets are between $28-$33 for two hours. The mountain recommends kids be aged five or older and able to sit in a tube by themselves.

What people are saying about Ski Butternut:

Many of the 896 reviews agreed that Ski Butternut is a family-friendly mountain with pleasant staff, in a good location. Many who ski or snowboard said lift tickets were also reasonably priced. “Awesome spot for tubing,” according to one local guide’s review.

This small and family-oriented mountain is 10 minutes from Schaghticoke in Washington County. Rated a 4.7 on Google, Willard offers snow tubing on weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and sold in two-hour time slots beginning at 10 a.m. up until 4 p.m.

What people are saying about Willard Mountain:

Family-friendly mountain with helpful staff was repeated several times in the 308 reviews on Google. Many people complimented the skiing and snowboarding staff saying because it’s smaller than some other local mountains, Willard is a good place for people beginners.

It’s a bit of a drive, approximately an hour and 45 minutes from Albany, to get to Oak Mountain but the $15 price to snow tube for 90 minutes won’t cut too deep into people’s budgets. Folks traveling from Saratoga and points north will have a shorter drive, between about an hour to an hour and 20 minutes. Children must be three feet tall to snow tube. Tickets must be bought online and are available at 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., and 3 p.m.

What people are saying about Oak Mountain:

People said they liked that Oak Mountain was reasonably priced, wasn’t overcrowded, has friendly staff, and had a lodge with good food/service. Shaun said, “Excellent place to take the family! I took the whole family tubing for my son’s birthday; everyone had a blast.”

About an hour and a half from Albany, Plattekill Mountain, in Delaware County is well-known amongst Capital Region skiers and riders. With a 4.7 rating on Google, Plattekill has snow tubing on weekends and holidays. Tickets are $27 for two-hour sessions and must be purchased online. Available times are 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., 1-3 p.m., and 3-5 p.m. Kids must be at least three feet to go tubing.

What people are saying about Plattekill Mountain:

Jonathan called Plattekill “one of the best-kept secrets in the east.” Many people said the mountain has an “old school” feel without overcrowding.

A very special ambassador awaits guests of Bearpen Mountain Sports now in its fifth year of operation. Speights the Golden Retriever, named after owner Howard Rennell’s favorite New Zealand beer, likes to spend time making people feel at home on Bearpen Mountain. Meanwhile, Rennell said he’s living out his lifelong dream of owning a mountain resort.

The mountain offers tubing, ice skating (lazy river-style), snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, curling, fat tire biking, and sledding. Instead of a rope tow or magic carpet, snow tubers are shuttled to the top of the hill by utility vehicle, Rennell said.

Bearpen Mountain Sports Ambassador, Speights, the Golden Retriever. Photo courtesy of Bearpen Mountain Sports.

Bearpen Mountain offers a variety of winter activities including fat tire biking. Lodge pictured in the background. Photo courtesy of Bearpen Mountain Sports.

Google users raved about Bearpen Mountain Sports. Photo courtesy of Bearpen Mountain Sports.

Snow tubers can also go sledding with their ticket. Photo courtesy of Bearpen Mountain Sports.

Speights is named after a New Zealand beer. Photo courtesy of Bearpen Mountain Sports.

The mountain, closer for people in the Catskill and Hudson area, is about an hour and 45 minutes from Albany. Tickets are $25 for two hours of sledding or tubing and are available Saturday/Sunday from 9-11:10 a.m., 11:25 a.m.-1:35 p.m., and 1:50 p.m.-4 p.m. For the price of an average lift ticket ($75-$90), people can get an All-Sport Mountain pass to enjoy all the activities Bearpen Mountain offers.

What people are saying about Bearpen Mountain Sports:

Rennell said the mountain doesn’t advertise but depends on referrals and word of mouth to spread the word. The mountain has a 4.9 rating on Google. Speight has made an impression on people, who said he is one of the things they enjoyed the most about their visit. Everett said, “Best day of winter fun we’ve ever had,” and he wasn’t alone. Most people said they would be back and highly recommended Bearpen Mountain.