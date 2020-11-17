Tops Markets adds some items to “limited items” list

(WIVB) – Tops Markets is again limiting some items to make sure as many customers as possible can get their hands on them- items like hand soap, toilet paper, and garbage bags.
Here is a list of the items currently being limited:
Wegmans also updated their limited list on Monday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Department of Financial Services to help New York small businesses improve cybersecurity
- Twitter rolls out ‘Fleets’ to expire 24-hour posts
- Local DOT highway maintenance workers help herd escaped goats after storm
- Amazon sellers blocked from price gouging hand sanitizer during COVID-19, recoup funds available for New Yorkers
- All St. Lawrence University students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to spring semester arrival