Tops Markets adds some items to “limited items” list

(WIVB) – Tops Markets is again limiting some items to make sure as many customers as possible can get their hands on them- items like hand soap, toilet paper, and garbage bags.

Here is a list of the items currently being limited:

Wegmans also updated their limited list on Monday.

