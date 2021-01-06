Tops Markets increases environmental practices, expands Flashfood services

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the near year begins, Tops Friendly Markets is creating changes in their stores to promote a healthier lifestyle. The market says they “have even more determination” to improve upon 2021, whether those changes are “healthier eating habits, to more exercise, or to simply make better choices for the environment.”

Sustainability

In an effort to be more environmentally conscious, they have implemented new eco-fiber trays, shifting away from foam, and are working with like-minded companies, like Apeel, that allows Tops to seal in moisture and oxygen in our produce. The market chain says this prolongs produce shelf life and ultimately decreases the amount that ends up in the waste stream.

Flashfood expands to 33 Tops stores

Launched initially at six stores in Western New York, this in-store program allows customers to purchase food nearing its sell-by date to save money and to help reduce food waste. Items like fresh produce, meat, deli, bakery, and dairy, may be listed at up to 50% off on the Flashfood app. Then, those items are available for pick up at one of the designated Tops Friendly Market locations. Because of its success, Tops recently expanded the program by adding 21 more stores in Buffalo, two stores in the Chautauqua County region and four in the Hudson Valley region.

“At Tops, social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of our mission, upholding standards that ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products, at a great value,” said Jeff Culhane, senior vice president of sales and merchandising for Tops. “The Flashfood program fits right into our business model and we’re excited to bring this unique, money saving opportunity to our customers.”

To learn more about Tops sustainability efforts, visit Topsmarkets.com/Sustainability.