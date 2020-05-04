Tops putting temporary limits on some meat products

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops is putting limits on how much meat a customer can buy.
Temporarily, the grocery chain says people can only buy two packages of the following items at a time — fresh beef (including ground beef), fresh pork (including marinated pork), and fresh chicken.
It’s not clear how long these restrictions will be in place, but they began on Saturday.
