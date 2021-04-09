Tops ‘Totes for Change’ raises over $248,000 for charities

Launched in September of 2019, Tops Totes for Change encourages shoppers to purchase a reusable bag with a special charity design. A portion of the proceeds were donated to four local community organizations. (TOPS Friendly Markets)

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Launched in September 2019, Tops Friendly Markets’ Totes for Change encourages shoppers to purchase a reusable bag with a special charity design. The bags cost $1.99 and $1 of the proceeds were donated to four local community organizations.

To date, the program has helped raise $248,139 for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, United Way, Feeding America, and Children’s Miracle Network. Within those organizations, Tops says the funds are benefitting local chapters, including Children’s Hospitals and area Food Banks.

But, the program has done much more than give back to these worthwhile organizations. The market chain says the program also helps the company stay true to its environmental commitment. In 2020 alone, Tops says it reduced its use of plastic bags and film by 647 tons.

“Our consumers have a wide array of reusable bags to choose from that consist of cloth and recycled materials which can easily and economically be purchased at the store. To see consumers, make the choice however, to give back to these charities by purchasing a Tops Totes for Change bag is truly heartwarming,” said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops.