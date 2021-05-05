Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo in June

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Toronto Blue Jays field crew prepares Sahlen Field before an MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins on August 12, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays are the home team and are playing their home games in Buffalo due to the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Blue Jays are going to play in Buffalo again this year.

Last year, the Canadian government said the Blue Jays could not play in Toronto, and the team was also blocked from playing in Pittsburgh.

Ultimately, they ended up staying at the home of the Buffalo Bisons. And now, that’s going to happen again.

Former Bisons General Manager Mike Billoni recently spoke with News 4, saying he expected that the Blue Jays would be here in June.

“From everything we’re hearing out of Canada, I’d say fasten your seatbelts,” he said. “I think the Jays could be here all of the summer, possibly into October.”

News 4 confirmed on Wednesday morning that the team will, indeed, play here in June, with industry sources saying their first opponents at the field will be the Miami Marlins and the Houston Astros.

It’s not clear whether or not the Blue Jays will be here all season, though. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel.