Toys “R” Us Canada selling Tim Hortons-themed Barbie dolls

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

Image from Toys “R” Us Canada

(WIVB) — Toys “R” Us Canada has unveiled a Tim Hortons-Barbie crossover.

The new dolls are dressed in hockey uniforms with a Tim Hortons logo on them, and appear to come with hockey sticks.

The collectible dolls are available online for $29.99. You can buy one here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story