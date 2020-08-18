Toys “R” Us Canada selling Tim Hortons-themed Barbie dolls

(WIVB) — Toys “R” Us Canada has unveiled a Tim Hortons-Barbie crossover.
The new dolls are dressed in hockey uniforms with a Tim Hortons logo on them, and appear to come with hockey sticks.
The collectible dolls are available online for $29.99. You can buy one here.
