ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A tractor-trailer collided with a bridge in Rochester Wednesday morning, spilling alcoholic seltzer beverages into the roadway.

Rochester police officials say officers responded to the area of Saint Paul Street and Central Avenue for the report of a tractor-trailer colliding with the bridge around 11 a.m.

Authorities say the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, who was uninjured. According to police, no criminal charges are anticipated.

Rochester Fire Department and CSX officials also responded to the scene.

As a result of the collision, the top of the tractor-trailer was damaged and Dozens of White Claw Hard Selzters were seen crushed or rolling around in the roadway nearby.

