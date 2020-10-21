Tractor trailer crashes into bridge in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday evening, a tractor-trailer crashed into the CSX Bridge on Young St. in Tonawanda.
Police say it happened at 6:45 p.m.
The driver, 34-year-old Louisiana resident Eddie Brown, was not injured, but he was issued a summons.
Brown told police he was headed to Batavia, but got lost.
The trailer, which was empty, was towed from the scene.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watertown City School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Samaritan Medical Center allowing 1 support person per emergency department patient
- Coronavirus cases confirmed at 3 nursing homes in Arkansas, 1 in Centerton
- Connecticut couple accused of forcing child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce
- From muted mics to topics chosen, here’s what you need to know about the final Trump-Biden debate