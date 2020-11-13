Tractor trailer hauling cows rolls on its side in Cortland County, kills 5 cows

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer that was hauling cows ended up on its side early Friday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., the Cortlandville Fire Department was called to Interstate 81 south around mile marker 44 and found a tractor trailer on its side. No one was injured, and all the cows were fine, as well.
The driving lane was closed for a couple hours until the scene could be cleared around 5 a.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus continues to affect college football
- Could the Biden presidency ease your financial aid burden? Here’s what we know
- ‘Something extremely bogus is going on.’ Elon Musk tests both positive and negative for coronavirus
- World Kindness Day on Friday the 13? Nice!
- How the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center helped local businesses during COVID-19