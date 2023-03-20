SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spring has arrived in Syracuse and so has the first crash of the season at the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the westbound lanes of the Onondaga Lake Parkway, heading toward the Village of Liverpool, are closed until further notice.





Photo provided by Ryan Gates

A tractor-trailer struck the CSX railroad bridge shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 64-year-old Lincoln Deloach was ticketed for Disobeyed Traffic Control Device and Imprudent Speed. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deloach was uninjured in the crash.

As we stand here and watch crews unload the contents of the truck that struck the OLP bridge around 1pm today a CSX train goes over the bridge. @NewsChannel9 has reached out to CSX for comment and is still waiting to hear back. pic.twitter.com/AjerXbqa8x — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) March 20, 2023

Clean-up is underway from debris from the truck that was scattered around the road, beneath and just past the railroad bridge.

The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for three to four more hours.

CSX has been notified to inspect the bridge for damage and the Department of Transportation (DOT) is on-site to replace the bright orange flashing on the bridge used to warn drivers.

This is the second time a tractor-trailer has crashed into the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge this year.