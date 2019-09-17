Trade your old child car seat in for a Walmart gift card

A customer pushes a shopping cart Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart is going back to its folksy hunting heritage and getting rid of anything that’s not related to a hunting rifle after two mass shootings in its stores in one week left 24 people dead in August of 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

September is National Baby Safety Month and Walmart is using the opportunity to collect unused car seats.

Starting Monday, September 16 customers can trade in the car sear their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.

Walmart officials say they are partnering with recycling businesses to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There is a two-seat trade in limit per household.

North Country Walmart locations are participating. You can also visit this website to see where you can trade your old car seat in.