SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another packed weekend for downtown Syracuse, with the Crawfish Festival on Saturday, May 6, and the Mountain Goat Run on Sunday, May 7.

But with all the fun, comes traffic advisories.

The following streets will be closed this weekend:

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7

West Water Street , from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will become a two-way from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, through Sunday afternoon, May 7.

, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will become a two-way from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, through Sunday afternoon, May 7. Erie Boulevard West , from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will be closed from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, through Sunday afternoon, May 7.

, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will be closed from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, through Sunday afternoon, May 7. Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street, will be closed from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, through Sunday afternoon, May 7.

Also, these streets will be closed off for the Mountain Goat Run on Sunday, May 7:

STREET NAME FROM TO APPROX. TIME CLOSED APPROX. TIME OPENED Start Salina St. at Clinton Square Clinton Square W. Onondaga St. 9:00am 9:40am Right onto W. Onondaga St. Salina St. Onondaga Ave. 9:00am 9:55am Bear left onto Onondaga Ave. W. Onondaga St. Bellevue Ave. 9:15am 9:55am Right on Bellevue Ave Onondaga Ave. Summit Ave. 9:15am 10:00am Left on Summit Ave Bellevue Ave. Stolp Ave. 9:20am 10:10am Right on Stolp Ave. Summit Ave. Hancock Dr. 9:20am 10:15am Left on Hancock Dr. Stolp Ave. Arden Dr. 9:20am 10:25am Left on Arden Dr. Hancock Dr. Carlton Rd. 9:20am 10:30am Right on Carlton Rd. Arden Dr. Strathmore Dr. 9:25am 10:35am Continue on Strathmore Dr. (crossing Geddes St.) Carlton Rd. Continue on Strathmore Dr. 9:30am 10:35am Continue on Strathmore Dr./W. Colvin Ave. Strathmore Dr. Roberts Ave. 9:30am 10:40am

CONTINUED:

Left on Roberts Ave. and into Upper Onondaga Park Strathmore Dr./W. Colvin Ave. Summit Ave. 9:30am 10:45am Exit part at Summit Ave. and right onto Park Dr. Upper Onondaga Park Lower Onondaga Park 9:30am 10:45am Lower Onondaga Park Park Dr Creekwalk 9:30am 10:50am Right onto Creekwalk Lower Onondaga Park Onondaga Creek Blvd. 9:35am 11:05am Continue on Onondaga Creek Blvd. Creekwalk W. Colvin St. 9:40am 11:10am Left on W. Colvin St. Onondaga Creek Pkwy. E. Colvin St. 9:40am 11:15pm Continue on E. Colvin St. W. Colvin St. Comstock Ave. 9:45am 11:15pm Left on Comstock Ave. E. Colvin St. University Pl. 9:50am 11:15pm Right on University Place into Thornden Park Comstock Ave. Thornden Park 9:50am 11:25pm Exit Thornden Park down Madison St. University Pl. Madison St. 9:55am 11:30pm Right on S. Crouse Ave. Madison St. E. Genesee St 9:55am 11:35pm Left on E. Genesee St. S. Crouse Ave. E. Onondaga St 10:00a m 11:40pm Left on E. Onondaga St. E. Genesee St. E. Jefferson St 10:00a m 11:45pm Right on E. Jefferson St. E. Onondaga St. S. Salina St 10:05a m 11:45pm Right on S. Salina St. E. Jefferson St. Clinton Square 10:05a m 11:50pm Finish at Clinton Square 7:00am 1:00pm

Vehicle traffic will not be allowed access through the race route during the above times. No parking will be allowed on South Salina Street, from Water Street to Jefferson Street, says the City of Syracuse.

