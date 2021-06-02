Train coming to the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Another new day and another new music announcement for the Great New York State Fair.

Wednesday, the Fair announced 3-time Grammy Award winning band Train will take the Chevy Park stage as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival. It’s the third appearance for Train who played the Fair in 2011 and 2014.

*MUSIC ALERT*



Train is joining our expansive lineup on August 24th at 8:00PM! pic.twitter.com/iyg60QdFel — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) June 2, 2021

“Train has made memorable, classic hits over the last two decades and frontman Pat Moynihan puts on a terrific show. We’re very excited to have them back and know this will be a highlight of what is shaping up to be our greatest lineup ever,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Train joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Admission to every concert is free with a $3 Fair ticket.