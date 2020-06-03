Train derails near Letchworth State Park, crew OK

HUNT, N.Y. (WROC) — A train went off the tracks near Letchworth State Park Wednesday morning.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed about four miles east of the park in Hunt, New York.

“I heard it come off the track. Got up, got to the door, all we could see was sparks,” Trevor Blanchard, who was visiting his father in the area said. “So I am yelling at my wife and kids get up, get out! Run, run, we were running up the yard and got half way and we saw it crashing through the trees.”

This happening on day two of their vacation when one of the train cars came crashing, just dozens of feet away from their RV.

“We had to no time to react but to run,” Trevor’s father said. “I’ve been here 40 plus years, never seen anything like this. ​”

The derailment happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The train was heading east toward Binghamton from Buffalo. There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

