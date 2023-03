BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In Theatre in Lockport announced it will open for the 2023 season on April 7.

The theatre will be screening “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on opening weekend.

“Like always, we will begin by operating on weekends only,” the announcement said. “We will have showtimes updated on our website, www.transitdrivein.com by Monday, April 3rd!”