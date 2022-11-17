OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m.

Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.

Drivers are reminded to drive at slower speeds, slower acceleration and to leave space between vehicles to give themselves time and space to stop.

The heavy wet lake-effect snow may also disrupt power. If drivers find traffic lights out, the intersection should be treated as a four way stop.

All vehicles should stop prior to proceeding through the intersection.