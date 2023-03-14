MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for Madison County starting at 8:00 p.m. Monday night, March 13, and into Wednesday morning, March 15 at 8:00 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood has issued this travel advisory due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the county.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, the County can expect 9-18 inches of snow, depending on elevation, and high wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says travel could be difficult and hazardous due to blowing snow and the 1 to 2 inches of snow fall an hour.

“We want to remind people to be cautious,” said Sheriff Hood. “If you do not have to go anywhere then please avoid any unnecessary travel. If you do go out on the roads make sure you give yourself plenty of time and give the plow trucks plenty of space. We want everyone to get to their destinations safely and that includes you, our plow truck drivers and our first responders.”

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents of the county that this advisory does not restrict travel, however, it urges drivers to limit the amount of times they will go out on the road during this period of time due to hazardous conditions.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, if you are on the roads please take extreme caution, give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination and plenty of room to stop when approaching

intersections and other vehicles.