SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s lacrosse head coach Kayla Treanor ’16 became USA Lacrosse’s all-time leading scorer in the team’s 17-2 victory against Australia in the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship semifinals on Thursday. Treanor scored six goals and dished out two assists in the win.

With her performance, Treanor increased her USA career (world championship events only) point total to 76, breaking the previous record of 69 held by Orange All-American Katie Rowan ’09 (2009, 2013). Treanor now has 43 goals in her USA career, breaking the previous record of 37. In addition, Treanor’s 33 points in this year’s event leads Team USA and ranks second in the tournament.

Treanor, Becca Block ’13, Liz Hogan ’11 and current assistant coach Kenzie Kent will face Canada for the gold medal on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPN2 in Towson, Maryland. Rising junior Maddy Baxter had a goal and Alie Jimerson ’18 had a goal and an assist for Canada, which held on to defeat England, 11-9, in the semifinals. Rising senior Bianca Chevarie was part of the defense in the victory for Team Canada, which features Orange assistant coach Caitlin Defliese and ‘Cuse head men’s coach Gary Gait on its staff.

Rising junior Jenny Markey recorded a goal, an assist, four ground balls and four draw controls in Germany’s 8-6 win against Mexico on Thursday. Germany takes on Ireland on Friday at 7 p.m. for 13th place. Former Orange Jalyn Jimerson ’22 and Ally Trice ’21 and the Haudenosaunee Nationals are in action at 11 a.m. in the championship consolation.