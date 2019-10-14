Tri-County nonprofits invited to join 2019 #giveNNY campaign

WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are invited to participate as partners in the 2019 #giveNNY campaign by Friday, Oct. 18.

The Northern New York Community Foundation has joined to support the #giveNNY campaign this year, committing $10,000 to match donations to participating tri-county nonprofit organizations made during the effort. Partner organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign distributed as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation. The Foundation is also stewarding all gifts made to this year’s #giveNNY campaign with opportunities to give online or through traditional methods.

Those who wish to partner with this year’s campaign should visit www.nnycf.org/givenny to access an “Invitation to Partner” packet, complete an organization profile, and return it to Ken Eysaman, Northern New York Community Foundation director of communications, ken@nnycf.org.

The campaign, now entering its third year, kicks off Monday, Nov. 4, and culminates with a day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5 FM on the international #GivingTuesday, Dec. 3. Several events to drive awareness and support for the effort are planned throughout the month leading up to #GivingTuesday.

The #giveNNY effort began in 2017 as a grassroots, community-based effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving on #GivingTuesday. This year, the event team has partnered with the Community Foundation to help grow the effort and expand its reach.

Last year, 14 nonprofits that serve residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St, Lawrence counties participated in the campaign and were each awarded a share of money raised during the campaign.