Trooper identified, recovering from leg impalement during Elmira shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Trooper Taylor McCarthy is recovering from surgery after suffering an impalement injury climbing a wrought iron fence at Woodlawn Cemetery during last week’s shootout in Elmira.

Trooper McCarthy is based out of the Horseheads State Police barracks, according to a New York State Police spokesperson.

McCarthy was injured during a chase involving 53-year-old David Wandell, who was shot and killed by police in Woodlawn Cemetary.

At 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 27, Elmira Police responded to a report of a wanted person in Eldridge Park from a New York BCI Investigator.

An Elmira officer entered the park and tried to arrest Wandell. Police say when she was about 20 yards away, Wandell pointed a black revolver at her. The officer then fired several shots at Wandell, but it is unclear how many shots or if Wandell was hit. During this encounter, no officers suffered any injuries.

Wandell then ran out of the park, and “several officers from every agency in Chemung County responded,” according to Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz.

Around 11:45, Elmira Heights Police reported that Wandell was now on Davis Street, so most officers headed to Woodlawn Cemetery to locate him.

Mick Szoczei, BCI Captain for NYSP Troop E in Canandaigua, said several officers tried to verbally make Wandell stop at the cemetery. After Wandell allegedly brandished a weapon, officers fatally shot him and he was located deceased in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Police didn’t specify which agency shot Wandell and that State Police will be the lead investigators of the incident.

Wandell, a New York State parole absconder, recently came back to Elmira from North Carolina.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-735-8600 or the State Police in Horseheads at 607-739-8797.

Seven different departments responded, including Elmira Heights Police, Elmira Police, West Elmira Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Horseheads Police, NYS Parole, and NYS Police.

18 News will continue to follow the story and provide details as they become available.