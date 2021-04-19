Trooper shot in Texas out of hospital, DPS shows support at son’s baseball game

Texas State Troopers line the fence during a baseball game for the son of Juan Rojas Tovar. Tovar was injured in an April 8 shooting in Bryan, and he was released from the hospital Wednesday. (Texas DPS photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar left the hospital Wednesday, and he won’t be alone in his recovery, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A tweet from the law enforcement agency said Tovar “faces many challenges in the days ahead, but he will not be alone; he has the support of a loving family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Tovar was shot while pursuing Larry Bollin, the man accused of killing one person and injuring five others during a shooting at a cabinet store April 8 in Bryan. Tovar was treated for his injuries at St. Joseph’s Health Center in Bryan, and then flown to Austin for additional treatment. He’s part of the Madisonville unit of the Texas Highway Patrol.

In a show of support, several state troopers went to Tovar’s son’s baseball game Tuesday evening. The Southeast region of the DPS posted powerful photos on its Twitter account with troopers lined up along the fence and the message, “Pray for Tovar,” in disposable cups stuck in the chain link.

Though Trooper Tovar was unable to attend his son’s baseball game last night, DPS members stood on the sidelines for him.



When Tovar was flown to Austin after being treated in Bryan, he received a hero’s welcome. A video posted on the Texas DPS Facebook page showed a group of trainees salute him after his helicopter landed and was then taken to a hospital.