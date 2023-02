SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tropical boa constrictor was found behind Shop City Plaza in Syracuse, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call about someone who found the snake left alone in a glass tank behind the plaza on Monday, February 20, 2023.

The snake is now in the care of Max Man Reptile Rescue and is being treated for pneumonia.

If anyone has any information regarding the snake, please call Diana of Max Man Reptile Rescue at 315-558-1261.