SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them. Alex R. Mahoney Wilks, 23, pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

As part of his guilty plea, Mahoney Wilks admitted that on Feb. 4, 2022, as he tried to leave a house in Watervliet, he had a pistol and fentanyl-laced pills in his car. A total of $11,333 and two digital scales were also recovered from the car. A prior felony burglary conviction prevented Mahoney Wilks from legally owning a gun in New York, and the gun had also previously been reported stolen.

Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes also ordered Mahoney Wilks to serve a three-year term of supervised release. That sentence will be enforced after he gets out of prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Watervliet Police Department, with help from the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon.