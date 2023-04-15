TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Things are starting to flow the right way when it comes to pipes in Troy. NEWS10 has the latest developments from the Collar City on the lead pipe replacement plan.

“Today’s a good day. An interactive map and what does is, is folks will be able to tap in and see their property,” said City Council President Carmella Mantello.

City officials are making headway when it comes to removing lead pipes, and for those who are not sure whether this is a problem in their house or not, Troy’s new interactive map will show a person where the lead is.

“They’ll look for their house. Naturally, that’s the first thing I did when I went on, and they can determine whether the line has been identified. If it has not then they should look at the process to identify it,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

If the map has a red mark, it means lead is found; green is clear of lead. If you get a grey box, it’s still undetermined.

Mayor Madden says just about anyone, tenant or owner, can check. “You need to go down in your basement or have us go down in your basement and look at where the pipe comes into your basement, either through a wall, through the floor and we can identify the composition of that service line.”

Madden says about 2/3 of the city still needs to be accounted for. So, NEWS10 asked people directly what they knew.

“All right here’s your results,” said James De La Fuente to one person.

“What does the black mean,” asked the person.

“It means it’s undetermined. They don’t know yet. It means you should submit for your own testing,” replied De La Fuente.

Another person out and about on the streets of Troy was shown the interactive map as well.

“It seems like you might want to get your water checked,” said De La Fuente

“Yeah, I want to get my water checked,” the person replied.

Chris Wheland, Superintendent of Troy Public Utilities, says the sooner they get started, the better.

“It’s going to be a long road, a very long road. It’s not a cheap project to do, we’re still trying to find money. We’re satisfied for this year, but we’re still trying to find money to make this program go forward.”

Wheland hopes to have shovels in the ground by the end of May.