Troy law enforcement holding press conference on off duty officer-involved shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly and Troy Police Chief Brian Owens are slated to hold a press conference outside of the Rensselaer County Courthouse 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The press conference is about an officer-involved shooting on July 30, where an off-duty Troy officer shot and killed a man accused of stabbing a woman.

NEWS10 will be livestreaming the press conference here.

