BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Bethlehem Police Department said a Troy man has been arrested in connection to an arson back on September 20, 2020. Brian D. Fogarty, 48, is accused of setting fire to a Quincy Court, Glenmont residence police said.

Charged:

Second-degree arson (felony)

Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)

First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)

Police said Fogarty has also been charged with providing a false written statement which is a misdemeanor. Fogarty has been arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility.

Fogarty was subsequently held without bail due to having two prior felony convictions officials said. He is due back in court on May 3. Police said no further information is being released at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.