TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has announced the return of the Barker Park Kids’ series. The first show of the outdoor concert series is scheduled for July 6.

The series will be held at Barker Park, located on the corner of State Street and Third Street in Troy. Attendees will have the chance to play along with the musicians at all the shows, with instruments provided by John Keal Music.

The concerts will take place every Thursday at 11 a.m. from July 6 to August 24. The full series lineup is listed below:

Barker Park Kids’ Series 2023 Schedule

July 6 Jordan Taylor Hill

July 13 Ragtime Wind Jammers

July 20 Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company

July 27 Andy the Music Man

August 3 Heard

August 10 DJ HollyW8D

August 17 Watch Reggie Run

August 24 Safety Day



This year, Troy Savings Bank is partnering with local organization Sidewalk Warriors to help those in need. Barker Park will serve as a drop off location for donated items, the most needed being shampoo, boxes of cereal, zip lock baggies, laundry detergent pods, and cans of tuna fish, Vienna sausage, and raviolis.

The shows are free and open to the public. To stay up to date with any weather updates for all of the outdoor shows, please visit Troy Music Hall.