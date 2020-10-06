Troy party crasher charged for allegedly robbing guests at gunpoint

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Colonie Police Department, they arrested Julian Soto, 23, of Troy for allegedly attacking people and stealing from them at a party.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday 26, a 911 caller reported a fight about a house party on Upper London Road. Others then called to corroborate and clarify, saying a man assaulting party-goers and robbing them at gunpoint.

When they arrived on the scene, police say the assailant, later identified as Soto, had fled. At the party, they say they found two 22-year-old men with head and facial injuries from having been pistol-whipped. They also say they found three 21-year-old women who reported that Soto had robbed them at gunpoint of cash, debit cards, wallets, phones, and jewelry.

Police say their investigation led them to Soto, who reportedly was not invited to the party. They were familiar with Soto because they arrested him in July in Colonie—for possessing an illegal handgun—along with two arrests in Rensselaer since then.

The gun used in the alleged party attacks and thefts has not been found. With the help of Troy police, Colonie police arrested Soto on Thursday and charged him with:

Three counts of second-degree robbery 45

Two counts of second-degree assault 14

Three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny 12

Two counts of menacing

According to state sentencing maximum guidelines, Soto could face a total of 71 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

