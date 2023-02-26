TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police explain there were shots fired on February 25 in the area of 2nd Avenue between 114th/115th Streets. The shooter allegedly targeted an occupied CDTA bus.

On February 25 around 1:30 a.m., Troy police officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of 2nd Avenue between 114th/115th Streets. During the incident, an occupied CDTA bus appeared to have been targeted by the suspect. The CDTA bus sustained damage but none of the occupants were injured.

As officers secured the perimeter, a multi-family residence on 2nd Avenue became the focus of the investigation. As officers continued to investigate, an individual fled from that residence and was captured outside. Police explained he was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants and had a narcotic drug. He was arrested and charged with active warrants and drug possession.

After conducting a court-ordered search warrant, police report they found a handgun in the 2nd Avenue residence. The follow-up investigation will continue to determine if the seized handgun was involved in the incident and to determine the individual responsible for the shots fired incident. If anyone has additional information that may aid the investigation they are encouraged to contact Troy PD Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at the city of Troy website.