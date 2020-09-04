Troy Restaurant Week becomes double-weekend event

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For 2020, Troy Restaurant Week is transforming to run 10 days, for two full weekends starting Friday and ending next Sunday, September 13.

With three bonus days, the Collar City’s traditional week-long event requires a good appetite and plenty of napkins. Each year the eateries of downtown Troy offer up discounts, full courses, and takeout, and safety modifications are letting the event continue this year.

“Due to the nature of the pandemic, small businesses have been hit particularly hard. While it has always been important to frequent your local small business community, they need your support more now than ever before,” said Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.

Pandemic changes don’t have to affect the diverse culinary landscape, which offers something new for all budgets and tastes. Food and drink establishments are offering breakfasts, lunches, and dinners ranging from $5 to $45.

