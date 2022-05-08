TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anglers had their lines in the Hudson River in the Collar City throughout the day Saturday for a good cause. Local fishing group Set ‘Em N Get ‘Em hosted its first annual striper tournament, with proceeds benefitting local Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patients.

ALS is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a degenerative neuromuscular disease of the motor function nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Event organizer, and president of the fishing club, Jonathan Resto, created the event to combine his love of fishing with the personal experience of losing his father to ALS.

“We’re trying to raise as much money as we can for it, give back to them, it’s a very sad situation,” he explained.

Money raised through the contest, as well as 50/50 raffles, will benefit the ALS Regional Center at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

Anglers kept their lines in the Hudson from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in hopes of hooking a striped bass.

“We’re here for a couple of months, then we’ll chase them to other spots: Cape Cod, we’ll go up to the dam with lures, I go to South Carolina and Maine, I go to Virginia Beach chasing them,” said fisherman Brian Fuller, who said he was hooked on striper fishing after catching his first.

While the early morning hours proved slow, one lucky fisherman was able to reel in an impressive 27-inch striper before releasing it, in what’s been a successful season on the Hudson to this point.

“I mean there’s been 20 fish pulled out of here a day sometimes. You go down by the Troy Dam, over there and stuff, they’ve been nailing them down there too, 20 plus pounders, 30 pounders, and stuff, they’re here,” Resto said.

But even when fish aren’t biting, members enjoy getting out on the water and spending time with their fishing family.

“We all look out for each other and we like to fish and have fun. Just enjoy the time out here together and fishing,” said Fuller.

The fishing group hopes this event can continue to grow over the years, in an effort to raise as much money as possible to aid local ALS patients. Anglers who hooked the three largest stripers in length were awarded trophies. Striped bass season along the Hudson River began on April 1 and runs through November 30.