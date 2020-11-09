Trump campaign holds Sunday afternoon press conference at Clark County Elections Department

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign will hold a press conference at the Clark County Elections Department on Sunday.

Those in attendance include former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp.

It is unclear what the press conference’s topic will be or what the campaign will address. According to a press release, it will start at 2 p.m.

The Nevada GOP announced on Twitter that it will hold a peaceful protest at the same spot at 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, a U.S. federal court judge denied an emergency motion from Nevada Republicans after they sued Clark County and the Secretary of State’s Office, claiming voter fraud. The lawsuit alleged the county’s signature verification system uses lower quality images than its software requires.

Judge Andrew Gordon denied the plaintiff’s motion to stop the use of Clark County’s signature verification machine and change its vote counting observation rules.

