Trump encourages people to change their ballots. Here are states where you can

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is urging people who’ve already voted to change their votes for him, tweeting that Google searches on the subject are trending following last week’s presidential debate.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!”

While he’s right that search traffic on the subject has increased, you can only change your vote in a handful of states.

According to the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, only seven states allow people to switch their votes, including Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

However, if voters in those states want to make a change, it’s not always simple.

According to AJC, people in Minnesota must change their ballots by Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, absentee voters can switch their ballot up to Election Day. However, they have to do so in person.

According to Newsweek, Trump made a similar push in 2016, tweeting that people should “change your vote to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Google Trends statistics over the last 12 months for the term “can I change my vote” (Google Trends screenshot)

Newsweek goes on to note searches for “can I change my vote after voting” have jumped some 500% over the last 24 hours in the United States. Those include big boosts for “can I change my vote in Texas” and “can I change my vote in Florida.”

Searches for “can I change my vote” also increased following Trump’s morning tweet.

