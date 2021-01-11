Trump orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers

WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 24: (AFP OUT) The early morning sun begins to rise behind the White House October 24, 2005 in Washington, DC. This week, Federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald may announce the grand jury finding’s in the CIA leak investigation. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Sunday ordering flags flown at half-staff in honor of two Capitol Police Officers who died this week, one as a direct result of the riots at the Capitol Building.

Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died as a result of injuries sustained as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol Building as Congress convened to confirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood’s death was called a “line of duty casualty” by former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer. Details of his death, which happened Saturday, have not been released.

Trump’s proclamation, issued four days after the incident, calls for flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds through sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The full proclamation is below:

HONORING UNITED STATES CAPITOL POLICE OFFICERS



– – – – – – –



BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



A PROCLAMATION



As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this tenth day of January, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

DONALD J. TRUMP