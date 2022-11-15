SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be conducting a series of recruitment events in November and December to hire additional officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in preparation for the highly anticipated bust holiday travel season.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, there are currently openings for both full-time and part-time positions with a starting salary of $18.59 per hour including a current 10 percent incentive.

TSA reportedly also offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months and is currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus. New hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 on their first anniversary.

When and where are the recruitment events?

Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – a job fair at Syracuse Hancock International on the airline check-in level to the left of the escalators.

Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Central New York and Mohawk Valley Regional Virtual Career Fair.

Dec. 7 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – a job fair at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on the airline check-in level to the left of the escalators.

“The TSA was created after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and by joining the TSA, individuals will be on the front line of protecting the traveling public and will also be part of our national security enterprise,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “This is a career that is very rewarding. Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and you will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.”

Applicants do not need prior experience in the security or law enforcement fields.

New hires will undergo extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and will be paid during the course of their training.

Benefits of working TSA:

Paid training

Annual and sick leave

Strong healthcare plans

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer, click here.