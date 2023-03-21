ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be partaking in three upcoming hiring fairs for the Albany International Airport. They are hiring for both full and part-time positions as TSA officers in Albany with a starting salary of $37,753 for those hired before July.

The three upcoming career fairs are as follows:

March 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Berne-Knox Westerlo School District Career Fair in the school gymnasium located at 1738 Helderberg Trail in Berne, N.Y.

April 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Union College Career Center located at 807 Union Street, Schenectady, N.Y.

April 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Career Fair that is being held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, located at 279 Madison Avenue, Albany, N.Y.

Annual salary at Albany is scheduled to increase starting in July to $38,650. After a TSA officer has been working at Albany for one year beyond July 1, 2023, the annual salary jumps to $47,878 and after two years from their hire date it escalates again to $58,563 per year, representing more than $20,000 increase in pay.

Recruitment tables will be staffed inside the airport terminal at the bottom of the escalator between the baggage claim area and the airport’s information desk every Thursday throughout March from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants do not need prior experience working in law enforcement or security. New hires will get extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid for training.

Benefits include paid training, annual sick leave, contributions to the Thrift Savings Plan, contributions to retirement, strong health care plans, and the satisfaction of contributing to our national security.