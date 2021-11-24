Tucker believes “a lot” that he’ll return to Syracuse next season

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Vinny DePalma #42 and teammate Bryce Steele #2 of the Boston College Eagles tackle Sean Tucker #34 of the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome on October 30, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — With the transfer portal making it so easy for players to move around these days, there is naturally some concern among #OrangeNation that their star running back might be looking for a new home.

And while Sean Tucker did not quell those fears Tuesday when speaking with the media, he did not guarantee that he would be back on ‘The Hill’ next season either.

“I believe a lot that I am going to be here,” Tucker said.

The sophomore star also iterated that he would have to “definitely say it’s a family, after-season decision.”

The decision to use the portal has worked for others. Look no further than Kenneth Walker III. The Michigan State star running back was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which was announced Tuesday. It is an award given to the top running back in the nation. It is also a list you will not find Tucker’s name on despite ranking third in the nation in rushing.

Walker, who is also one of the Heisman favorites, transferred from Wake Forest to MSU a year ago. That could provide the blueprint for Tucker if he so desires.

SU was Tucker’s first offer out of high school. Tucker seemed to think back on that fondly when saying why he chose Syracuse over other schools. And while there is no telling what Tucker’s decision will be, loyalty does seem important to him.