Tucker named to Maxwell Award Watch List

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU Athletics) – Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker is 1-of-10 mid-season additions to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Award honors the top player in college football, and has been presented annually since 1937. It is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Tucker is the first Orange player to be on the award’s watch list since Eric Dungey earned preseason accolades in 2018. Don McPherson won the award for Syracuse in 1987.

👀 @seantucker2020 has been added to the Maxwell Award Watch List as a mid-season addition.



Details: https://t.co/FFuKOYMCkj pic.twitter.com/tCHDQwDGry — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 6, 2021

The preseason watch list featured 80 players in total. Tucker, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, Michigan’s Blake Corum and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson are the four running backs added. Quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama), Sean Clifford (Penn State), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Bailey Zappe (WKU), Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Jake Haener (Fresno State) are the other six additions, bringing the total to 90.

Through five games this season, Tucker has the third-most yards by a Syracuse back with 638. Only Joe Morris (729; 1979) and Walter Reyes (721; 2003) have more through the first five games of the season.

He enters Saturday’s game vs. Wake Forest ranked in the top-five nationally in rushing yards (third), all-purpose yards (third) and rushing yards per game (fourth). Additionally, his eight total touchdowns rank 15th nationally.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

